Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.69. 73,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,803. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

