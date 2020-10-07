Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 30.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $86.26. 125,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

