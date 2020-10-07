Fruth Investment Management Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Old Republic International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 65,558 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 93.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,650 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock remained flat at $$15.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 43,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,620 shares of company stock worth $204,663. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

