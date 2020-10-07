Fruth Investment Management Sells 780 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,818. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

