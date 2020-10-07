Fruth Investment Management Sells 50 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.58. The stock had a trading volume of 106,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.44. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

