Fruth Investment Management Sells 456 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,767. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

