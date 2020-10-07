Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,789,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,832,000 after buying an additional 365,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 749,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

