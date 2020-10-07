Fruth Investment Management Sells 336 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 39,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,380. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

