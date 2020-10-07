Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

KMB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,008. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.