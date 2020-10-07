Fruth Investment Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 310,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,484. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

