Fruth Investment Management Sells 220 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $144.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,804.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

