Fruth Investment Management Sells 150 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.10.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 4,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

