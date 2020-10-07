Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,050 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.38. 25,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

