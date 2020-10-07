Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 32.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 120.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,687. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

