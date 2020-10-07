Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 31.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 46.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,796,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.88. 87,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,582. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $156.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

