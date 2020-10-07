Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 231,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

