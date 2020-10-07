Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,277. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

