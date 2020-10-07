Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Metlife were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Metlife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Metlife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NYSE MET traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 206,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

