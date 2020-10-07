Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.40.

Cintas stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.87. 4,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

