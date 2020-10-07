Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Olin worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $201,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Olin by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Olin by 69.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

