Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 207,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,511,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

