Fruth Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 301,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,902,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,926,000 after buying an additional 2,809,188 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

NYSE KO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 300,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,708,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

