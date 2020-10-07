Fruth Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mosaic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after buying an additional 2,576,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Mosaic by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,428,000 after buying an additional 1,259,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 605,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $6,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 258,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,243. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. VTB Capital cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

