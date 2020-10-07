Fruth Investment Management Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

CARR traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 48,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,107. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.