Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.