Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Albany International by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 6,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

