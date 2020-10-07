Fruth Investment Management Has $4.59 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.10. 44,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

