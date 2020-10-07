Fruth Investment Management Has $2.94 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $115.63. 39,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

