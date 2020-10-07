Fruth Investment Management Has $2.12 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 703.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 82,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

