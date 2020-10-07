Fruth Investment Management Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,058. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

