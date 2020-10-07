Fruth Investment Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.87. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $217.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

