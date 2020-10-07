Fruth Investment Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $102.75. 77,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

