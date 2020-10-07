Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. 69,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

