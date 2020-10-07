Fruth Investment Management Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.33. 92,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

