Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $77,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. 3,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,184. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,942.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

