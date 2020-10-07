Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 75.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total value of $3,465,760.00. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. TheStreet lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of EL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.30. 17,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

