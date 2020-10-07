Fruth Investment Management Buys 15,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 446,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

