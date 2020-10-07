Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.93

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.93 and last traded at $116.24, with a volume of 2764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

