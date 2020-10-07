Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 872,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,887,543. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

