Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

FRHLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,913. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

