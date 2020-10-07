Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Shares Up 6.6%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.30. 195,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 144,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

FRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $4,462,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,511.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 724,785 shares of company stock worth $17,505,627.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franchise Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000.

About Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.