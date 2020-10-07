Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $29.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 241.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $29.08. 76,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,403. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Analysts predict that FOX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

