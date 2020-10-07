Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up approximately 11.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,033,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

NEM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. 201,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

