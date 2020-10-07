Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,051,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 878,940 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 552,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,056,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

