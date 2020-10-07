Foundation Resource Management Inc. Takes Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000. Federated Hermes makes up about 1.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Federated Hermes Inc has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.