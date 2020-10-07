Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 6,948 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,749,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,804.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 469,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,614. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.