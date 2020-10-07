Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 3,517 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises 1.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Loews by 78.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 11,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,780. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

