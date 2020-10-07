Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 40,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.