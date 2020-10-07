Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 12,492 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Transocean worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Transocean by 28.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,299,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 290,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $102,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 27.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,519,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $484.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.34. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. 140166 downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.