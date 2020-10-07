Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 3.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mosaic worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 250,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

